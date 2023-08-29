MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after allegedly burglarizing a residence on East Bowie Street in Marshall.

Just after 2:40 p.m., Marshall police were called to the residence for a burglary that just occurred. A description of the suspect was given to the officers and a person matching the description was located and detained within 30 minutes.

James Coleman, 48, of Marshall, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of criminal trespass of a habitation and felony theft.

“Marshall Police Officers responded quickly and acted diligently to locate and arrest this man and recover stolen property. Their efforts help keep our community safer,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.