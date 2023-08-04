MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was arrested by local police on Monday in connection to a car burglary that was reported last month.

According to officials, Marshall Emergency Communications received a report of a wallet being stolen out of a car on July 19 in the 500 block of W. Rusk Street.

As a result of an investigation into the theft, authorities said Marshall Deshun Parker, 27, was arrested for burglary of vehicles, evading arrest and an outstanding felony warrant from Van Zandt County for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Parker was booked into the Harrison County Jail where he remains, as of Friday.