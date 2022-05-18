HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Marshall man was arrested on Sunday in connection with several vehicle firearm burglaries in East Texas.

Jordan Darnell Williams was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Division and patrol deputies on US Highway 259 South. According to officials, Williams had several active warrants.

The arrest comes after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they began to receive several reports of stolen firearms from unlocked vehicles in the Gill, Leigh, Elysian Fields and Marshall areas.

According to HCSO, investigators had several interviews with Williams where he admitted to committing multiple vehicle burglaries within the county involving firearm thefts.

Williams allegedly admitted that once he got the stolen guns, he would sell them via social media.

Williams was given eight additional charges for multiple counts of burglary of a vehicle, theft of a firearm and firearms smuggling.

“Having good internal communication is crucial with any organization, and this investigation is just one of the many examples of how good communication is rewarding. Both CID and patrol worked in unison, as they do with many cases, and that is truly the key to success,” said Sheriff Brandon Fletcher

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.