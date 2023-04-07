MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man has pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of 22-year-old Tyshun Darty, Harrison County judicial records show.

Nathan DeWayne Irving, 24 of Marshall, has been sentenced to 15 years confinement which is running concurrently with a credit for time already served, according to judicial records.

KETK reported that the shooting took place near the 1200 block of Elise Street around 11:30 p.m. on March 18, 2019. A nurse was performing CPR on Darty before he was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center where he later died.