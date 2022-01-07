Marshall PD arrest two in connection to September robbery, shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police arrested two people in connection to a robbery and shooting on Lothrop Street.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, at 1:15 p.m. officers with the Marshall Police Department arrested Kemeyon Nesbitt, 22, of Marshall for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident on Lothrop Street in September 2021.

When officers arrived at the 2500 block of N. Franklin to arrest Nesbitt, they reportedly could see that someone was inside peeking out of the blinds. Detectives left to get a search warrant and went back and knocked again and told the occupants there were not leaving.

A short time later, a female, identified as Chasidy Rivers, walked outside and was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest search or transport.

According to officers, they found Nesbitt inside the apartment hiding in a cabinet under the kitchen sink. Nesbitt allegedly was not cooperating with the officers as he was assisted from his hiding place but was taken into custody without any injury to him or the arresting officers.

Upon searching the apartment, officers found three firearms.

Nesbitt was booked into the Harrison County Jail on the two warrants in addition to one count of resisting arrest, search or transport, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rivers was also booked into the Harrison County Jail for the outstanding warrant and an additional charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon for hiding Nesbitt.