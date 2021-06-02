Marshall police arrest four in connection to back-to-back robberies

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall police arrested four people in connection to back-to-back robberies that happened May 25.

The following people were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity (aggravated robbery):

Justin Marable, 31, of Marshall

Justin McCoy, 23, of Marshall

Jessica Marable, 34, of Marshall

Alize Champion, 21, of Longview

Police were first called to an incident on the 1000 block of Louisiana Street. The victims reported that two armed males wearing masks had pistol-whipped them and took their phones and wallets. They stated that the men were driving a “newer model black Chevrolet Malibu.”

Just 25 minutes after that call, another report came in from the 1000 block of East Rusk Street. When they arrived, officers spoke with a witness that told them he saw people shooting at each other and running down the street.

Meanwhile, a person arrived at the Marshall Police Department to tell them about an incident she went through just earlier. She said she had been giving a friend a ride when they stopped at an intersection. There, she said, two men wearing masks rushed the vehicle and demanded money and the truck. She said she saw the men get out of the black four-door car with Colorado license plates.

She said one of the men chambered a round in a pistol and held it at her daughter. She then chambered a round in her own pistol and fired one round at the man holding a gun on her daughter. At that time, she said the other man began pistol-whipping he her male passenger.

At 8:33 a.m. on the same day, an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Poplar Street, near where the first robbery occurred. The accident involved a black Chevrolet Malibu with Colorado plates.

The driver of the vehicle was interviewed by detectives and admitted that he was present for both robberies. Police say he named three other people who were with him during the commission of the robberies and said that the male had a gunshot wound to his arm that happened during the second robbery.

All four people were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.