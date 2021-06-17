Marshall police charge man with murder in connection with shooting of 50-year-old

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department arrested a man who was involved in a shooting that killed a 50-year-old man.
On Thursday, June 17, 2:47 a.m. police received a call about a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
When police arrived they located Cedric Eugene King, 50, of Marshall who was unresponsive. King was later declared dead by the Justice of the Peace, according to Marshall PD.
Officers arrested 23-year-old Jakeous Jamal Johnson who was at the scene for questioning.
Based on the investigation, Johnson was booked in the Harrison County Jail with one count of first degree murder.
- Thursday Evening Forecast: Another warm day tomorrow, tropical showers possible by the weekend.
- Destination Texas: Gladewater is the antique capital of East Texas
- Athens man sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to being drug dealer
- Bryan mass shooting suspect indicted on multiple charges
- Massive fire in downtown Texarkana under investigation