Marshall police investigating after 1 hospitalized in aggravated robbery

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, Marshall police found a man inside a home lying on the floor shot in the back.

Police found 36-year-old Roger Jackson, of Marshall, lying on the floor of a home in the 1300 block of Lothrop Street.

The victim told police that a male subject had forced his way in the home and shot him in the back. Jackson was then taken to a nearby hospital.

According to witnesses on the scene, they said that two men were seen fleeing from the home on foot.

Officers interviewed several witnesses and neighbors, but were unable to locate any subjects.

Marshall police has requested that anyone with any information on the incident to contact the MPD Criminal Investigation division at 903-935-4540 or if someone wishes to remain anonymous, they can call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.