MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man early on Tuesday morning.

According to the department, officers were called to the 600 block of Carter Street around 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. The caller stated the victim had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where officers also responded.

Police say Martie Person, 22, of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkin after being shot once.

This case is being investigated as a murder and is ongoing. If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous, you can call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.