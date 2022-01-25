Marshall police make arrests for crimes involving guns

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department arrested several people for gun-related crimes recently. One of the vehicles that was stopped was accused of being involved in a drive-by shooting, according to law enforcement.

Car chase leads to arrest

On Saturday afternoon, an officer was patrolling a neighborhood after some people reported that a vehicle had been driving near their residences. Neighbors were worried that the driver of a Chrysler 300 would shoot at their houses.

Police sergeants noticed a car that looked like the one that was reported, and they followed it to a gas station on West Grand, where authorities tried to speak to the driver.

The driver left the gas station and almost caused a crash when he left the parking lot. Police chased the Chrysler with their lights and sirens on.

The pursuit went through the west side of Marshall until the driver of the Chrysler lost control of their car at Travis and South Washington and surrendered.

Jacovan Clayborn was arrested without incident. Police found a glock 23 in the driver seat and two loaded magazines. The gun was reported stolen during a residential burglary in Marshall.

Clayborn was booked into the Harrison County Jail and charged with evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, theft of DL/Com DL/ID certificate, possession of marijuana, in addition to an outstanding warrant for violation of probation (theft of firearm).

Drive-by shooting investigation

On the morning of Jan. 22 an officer was searching for a burgundy colored four door vehicle that was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that had happened the day before.

Police found a car that resembled the suspected vehicle in Belaire Manor Apartments and spoke to two people inside the car.

Authorities found drugs and a glock 19 in the vehicle, and seized the items as evidence. One of the individuals took responsibility for the items, and they were released. The case is still being investigated and charges are pending.

‘Reckless’ driving incident

Marshall police also responded to a call on Jan. 20 in the 900 block of East Pinecrest. A person said a blue Hyundai was driving recklessly in the parking lot.

Officers found a blue Hyundai and made contact with the people inside. Authorities discovered marijuana and a loaded glock 19 near the front passenger seat.

17-year-old Eric Lavigne of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said, “I am proud of the diligent work of the officers of our Patrol Division. They are working hard to protect our community and getting guns out of the hands of people who should not have them. We will continue to seek out the individuals who choose to use firearms illegally and bring them to justice.”