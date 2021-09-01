Marshall Police release identities of 3 people involved in Tuesday shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police are releasing more information on the shooting Tuesday that led to the arrests of three adults and three juveniles.

The following people were arrested and charged with one count of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Tidravion Jermaine Smith, 18

Deonte Keeair Jordan, 24

Markel Kyre May, 17

All of them are from Marshall. Surety bonds were set for each of them at $100,000 for the deadly conduct charge, and $200,000 for the engaging in organized criminal activity charge.

The juveniles arrested face the same charges and were taken to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center. Their identities have not been released.

This started Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. when police were called to the intersection of Sanford and West Meredith Street in reference to “a large number of gunshots.”

Police found an empty white GMC Yukon wrecked at the intersection. The vehicle had “obvious bullet strikes” and they found blood inside the vehicle. The blood was later found to belong to a dog that had a grazing injury, and no people were injured during the incident.

Officers were told that three men were seen in the Yukon trading gunfire with the three males in another passenger car.

Deputies located a gold Toyota Camry that was seen leaving the area of the shooting and made a felony traffic stop on the vehicle. The three adult males inside were taken in without incident and taken to the Marshall Police Department.

Chief Cliff Carruth said, “I am proud of the men and women of the Marshall Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Safety who worked swiftly to locate and take these suspects into custody. I also want to thank MISD PD and administrators who worked with us seamlessly to ensure the safety of the students at Price T. Young Elementary.”