Marshall police searching for suspect involved in Kroger robbery

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- The Marshall police department is looking for a suspect that robbed a local Kroger.

The incident happened on July 1 at approximately 7:45 p.m. at 300 E End Blvd. North.

A light-skinned man who appeared to be white or Hispanic went into the store. Officers said the suspect entered the Kroger and went to the customer service desk and he gave the clerk a handwritten note. The letter said they should give him all the money because he had a gun.

The suspect received cash and left the location. He was wearing a facemask, a blue and black jacket and a cap.

A suspect also robbed about $1,600 from a Kroger in Palestine on the same day. He gave the clerk a handwritten note telling them to give him all the money or he would start shooting. The man was wearing a black and blue North Face jacket, black pants and a black mask.

Police have not confirmed whether the incidents are connected at this time.

The Marshall Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the man. If you recognize the suspect or have any additional information, please contact law enforcement at (903) 935-4575.