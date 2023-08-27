MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s office said one person is dead after a shooting on Frances Street in Marshall on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies first broke up an aggressive crowd before being called to a local emergency room to break up a fight involving over 50 people. The fight reportedly involved family members of the victim and suspect in the shooting.

Deputies and K9 Pato arrived at the emergency room and dispersed the crowd, officials said.

The city of Marshall is investigating the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.