MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A man who is accused of shooting two women in Marshall at the Citi Trends clothing store turned himself in on Sunday morning at 7:13 a.m., according to police.

Montrell Hatton, turned himself in to Marshall police in the lobby, officials said. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hatton allegedly shot two women inside Citi Trends on Monday. Officers said when they arrived, he had already left the scene.