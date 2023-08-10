LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department said a Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed of the pizza he was delivering around 9:34 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pizza in question was being delivered to a home in the 100 block of Broaddus Street when a masked man reportedly confronted the driver and demanded money at gunpoint, according to police.

The delivery driver told the masked man that he didn’t have any cash and officials said the man then stole the pizza from the driver instead. The delivery driver described the masked man as 5’8″ to 5’9″ with a slim build and wearing all black clothes and a black face mask, according to Lufkin PD.

Lufkin PD officers reportedly searched for the man but could not find him.