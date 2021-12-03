Mesquite officer, suspect in critical condition after shooting

(KETK) – A Mesquite officer and a suspect have been hospitalized and are in critical condition after a shooting at a grocery store in the Dallas area Friday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened after 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Beltline Road in the parking lot of an Albertsons store, wrote our NBC affiliate NBC 5.

The officer was responding to a disturbance involving two women, then gunfire was exchanged between the officer and a man, said Mesquite Police Captain Stephen Biggs.

Biggs also told NBC 5 that the officer and the man were hospitalized with gunshot injuries.

Other information regarding the incident is still unknown.

Police officers and patrol cars were also seen outside of the Baylor Scott & White University Medical Center in Dallas.