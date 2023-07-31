HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being pulled over for a traffic violation which led to the seizure of meth and marijuana.

On Sunday, a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he witnessed a motorcyclist fail to signal a left turn. The motorcyclist was identified as Clifford Prewitt, 55, and during the traffic stop, the deputy said he could smell the odor of marijuana coming off of Prewitt.

Prewitt reportedly gave the deputy consent to search the motorcycle and during the search, the deputy said he found marijuana located inside of Prewitt’s belongings. A search was then conducted on Prewitt himself and the deputy allegedly found a clear baggie with 11.9 grams of methamphetamine in Prewitt’s pocket.

Prewitt was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a possession of a controlled substance charge with a bond of $75,000.