RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after authorities said they found methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 64 and the driver was identified as 47-year-old Jonathan Swindell.

Courtesy of Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of approximately 14.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and about 3.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Swindell was arrested and charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and resides in the Rusk County Jail on a $157,000 bond.