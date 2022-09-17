WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was charged with child endangerment after daycare workers found meth smoking paraphernalia in her 3-year-old son’s bag, and both she and her son tested positive for meth.

Amanda Schafer, 32, was booked into jail Wednesday, September 14, 2022, and had bond set at $10,000.

In July, Wichita Falls Police were called to the daycare, where staff told them the boy’s mother had not come to pick him up, and they were unable to contact her, so they looked in his bag for additional contact information.

They said they found an eyeglass container containing drug paraphernalia commonly used to smoke meth.

Child Protective Services also responded to assist.

Police said Schafer eventually arrived and said she had fallen asleep and slept through her alarms. She said the paraphernalia found in the bag belonged to a man she had been staying with.

Police released the child to the father, who they said does not live with Schafer.

Police said Schafer agreed to a CPS request to submit to drug testing, and CPS notified police later that the results showed extremely high levels of meth, and she also tested positive for two other drugs.

They said the screening index for amphetamines caps out at 1,000, and Schafer’s tested at more than 79,000.

The 3-year-old was also tested, and his results were also positive of high levels of amphetamines, so CPS removed her son from her custody.