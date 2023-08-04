HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a deputy found him allegedly “taking a nap” in his vehicle which led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

On Thursday, an individual reported a vehicle sitting in the parking lot of a closed business in Harrison County. Upon arrival, the deputy said they found a man “taking a nap inside the vehicle.”

After further investigation, authorities said the man was identified as 36-year-old Antone Czajkowski and a search of the vehicle led the to seizure of meth.

Czajkowski was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.