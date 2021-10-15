‘Michael Myers’ stopped by Tyler police officer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department reported an interesting encounter Thursday night.

Detective Craig Shine of TPD stopped a suspicious man who identified himself as Michael Myers on Thursday night.

Myers convinced Shine that he was going to see his new movie, “Halloween Kills”, and wanted to take pictures with his fans.

Before letting him go, Shine got a photo for himself. TPD joked that the number of “fans” that survived this encounter has yet to be determined.

