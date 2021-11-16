Mineola ISD bomb threat suspects identified by police

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The suspects in the case of the bomb threat made against Mineola High School on Thursday have been identified.

The two suspects were arrested on Friday by Mineola ISD Police and booked into the Wood County Jail with their bonds being set at $20,000 each.

Online records indicate that police arrested Marzja Christopher Hisle and Larry Jaxon Holland-Lacey, both of Mineola. The two were charged with the same crime of terroristic threat impair public/government service, a 3rd degree felony.

At this time, Hisle remains in Wood County Jail while Lacey was released on Monday.

The threat was made on Thursday morning around 10:04 a.m. after a caller notified high school staff of a bomb threat on the school campus, according to Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize. Staff and students were immediately evacuated and a thorough search of the campus was conducted by first responders until the facility was determined to be clear.

Afterwards, staff and students were allowed to back to their regular school routine.

Details, such as whether or not the two suspects are students of Mineola High School, have yet to be released. Police and Mineola ISD have not yet released any additional information at this time.