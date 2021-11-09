Mineola man sentenced to 15 years for sexual assault of girl at Sky Ranch Camp

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Mineola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for sexually assaulting a girl at a camp in Van.

Caylon Whittington, 30, pleaded guilty and accepted a 15 year sentence by the 241st District Court in Smith County on Monday.

DNA evidence led to the arrest of Whittington, who was charged for inappropriately touching a girl while she was sleeping at Sky Ranch Christian Camp in 2015.

On March 8, 2015, Smith County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault at Sky Ranch Camp on County Road 448 near Van. Deputies were told that a white man snuck into a cabin at night and inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl who was sleeping.

The girl was attending a Green Acres Baptist Church children’s retreat at the camp.

Whittington was arrested in Llano County on April 6 and transferred to the Smith County Jail on April 19, said information from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.