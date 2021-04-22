Mineola woman indicted for car crash that killed grandma and infant

This mugshot of Kaylie Hasten is from 2019 when she was arrested for harassment. (Photo: Wood County Sheriff’s Office)

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Mineola woman charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide for a wreck that killed two people last year has been indicted by a Wood County grand jury.

25-year-old Kaylie Hasten is charged in the deaths of 46-year-old Anna Ruth Bates, a Quitman resident, and her seven-month-old grandson Zander.

Two other family members, six- and four-year-old girls, were injured in the January 2020 crash.

A DPS report said that Hasten crossed into the opposite lane on HWY 37 and struck Bates’ car head-on. Bates was pronounced dead at the scene while Zander passed away three days later from his injuries. The report showed that everyone in both cars was wearing seat belts.

Online records show Hasten was arrested back in 2019 for harassment by repeated online electronic communication.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 hours of community service and one year of supervised release. She also paid a fine of $1,237.

Under Texas law, she is facing up to four years in prison for the crash and a fine of up to $10,000.