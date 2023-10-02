HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested and a 16-year-old reported missing from Dallas was released to her family after drugs, firearms and drug paraphernalia were found in an East Texas home.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to the home at 745 SH 21E on Sunday for a disturbance call and observed items that led them to believe drugs were being sold there.

Deputies then received and executed a search warrant where officials said the following items were located:

Illegal narcotics

A firearm

$2,347

Paraphernalia used to distribute and sell narcotics

Officials said Joseph Nathaniel Zuckero was arrested and charged with assault family violence, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. A 16-year-old, who officials said was reported missing from Dallas, was charged with possession of marijuana and released to her parents.

“The Houston County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Crockett Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance with this investigation,” officials said.