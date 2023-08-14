TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile, who was reported missing by his mother, was arrested for attempting to break into a store in Texarkana.

The Texarkana Police Department received a call from a mother who reported that her son was missing. While police were at the house with the mother, officials said they received an alarm call from a business on North Stateline Avenue, just a few blocks away from the residence.

When an officer arrived on the scene, he reportedly found glass had been busted out of one of the business’ doors but it didn’t seem as if anyone had gone into the store. Authorities said surveillance footage showed a male in a black hoodie wearing no shoes walk up to the door and throw a large rock at it before getting a crowbar as the rock attempt was unsuccessful.

After hitting the door once with the crowbar, police said the suspect was seen running away from the store.

A short time later, authorities said the missing juvenile showed back up to the residence “completely drenched in sweat and barefoot.” Police stated that the juvenile initially tried telling his mom and officers that he was at the house the whole time but when an officer found a black hoodie and crowbar next to the road just north of the house, “that story fell apart very quickly.”

Officials said that all the evidence was pointing towards the juvenile being responsible for the attempted robbery but all doubt was removed after the mother was shown a screenshot from the security footage and confirmed that the suspect in the video was in fact her son.

The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on a criminal mischief charge.