Missing teenage girl located, fugitive arrested by Henderson County deputies

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – In just under two hours on Wednesday morning, Henderson County deputies found and arrested a male fugitive and returned a 15-year-old girl to her mother who had reported her missing.

The girl’s mother had reported her daughter missing around 8:10 a.m. after she was last seen with a man in a four-door, silver Kia.

Deputies identified the man as Wallace Chalmers, 22, of Mesquite after he matched the given description. He was found and captured just inside Kaufman County on County Road 4011 around 9:30 a.m., where deputies located the car along with the missing girl.

Chalmers already had an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child from the Forney Police Department.

“This is one of those really good days. The Deputies and all of us in the Sheriff’s Office are grateful this incident was resolved quickly by our entire team.” Henderson County Sheriff, Botie Hillhouse

Hillhouse said his office is continuing its investigation into the case.