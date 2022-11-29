RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An investigation into a runaway juvenile resulted in her being found at a residence in Rusk County by law enforcement.

Law enforcement has been searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, she was found at a residence off of CR 2138. Authorities obtained a search warrant and an adult male is now in custody with charges pending.

Information is limited at this time. KETK will keep you updated with the latest.


Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.