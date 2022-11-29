RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An investigation into a runaway juvenile resulted in her being found at a residence in Rusk County by law enforcement.

Law enforcement has been searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, she was found at a residence off of CR 2138. Authorities obtained a search warrant and an adult male is now in custody with charges pending.

Information is limited at this time. KETK will keep you updated with the latest.