DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An escaped inmate from Mississippi who is accused of dumping a stolen church van used in the escape in Wood County’s Lake Fork has been arrested and is being held in Dallas County.

Tyler Payne, 31, was booked into Dallas County Jail early Tuesday morning and is being held on charges of aggravated robbery and failure to identify as a fugitive.

Dallas County records show that Payne is also being held on five other charges from Hinds County in Mississippi including:

Auto burglary

Business burglary

Church burglary

Motor vehicle taking

Escape from Raymond Detention Center, original charge armed carjacking

Photos courtesy of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Payne and Traverro McElroy, 36, who officials said escaped with Payne from the detention center, allegedly stole a church van nearby in Mississippi before driving it to Texas.

Divers from the Quitman Fire Department found the van and recovered it from Lake Fork, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

After the van’s recovery, officials in Wood County said they were working closely with the Texas Rangers and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

“Neither escapee has any ties to the Wood County area, however they do have ties in the Dallas/Fort Worth area,” Wood County officials said.

McElroy is described by officials as a Black man, 5’5″ tall and 120 pounds with dread style hair. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Wood County, McElroy had been incarcerated on a murder charge before his escape.