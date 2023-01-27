TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an ATV has been stolen from the back yard of someone’s residence.

Authorities believe that the ATV was stolen from the property on the 300 block of Titus County Road 4231 between Monday, Jan. 23. and Thursday, Jan. 26. According to officials, the ATV is a blue Polaris Razor XP 1000 625cc with a lift kit and snorkel air intakes.

Officials said to keep in mind that the ATV might have been repainted since it was taken.

If you have seen the ATV, you can call Titus County Sheriff’s Office at 903-572-6641 and ask for Investigator Minor or Brown.