PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas and Louisiana authorities have recovered more than $160,000 worth of stolen property after four separate theft incidents.

According to the Panola County sheriff’s office, back at the end of April, dispatch was notified that a truck, two trailers and a Kubota side-by-side were taken from a business on Farm-to-Market 999.

The truck was recovered four days later in Converse, Louisiana, and a potential suspect was identified. The Kubota UTV was found a week later at a residence in Panola County, according to the sheriff’s office. At the end of May, one of the trailers was located on a lease location near Clayton. All this property totaled more than $13,000.

On June 2, Panola County dispatch received a series of vehicle theft calls, including a theft report for a 2021 Ford F250 and utility trailer. The trailer was found abandoned on County Road 170. A week later, the truck was recovered in Frio County after a pursuit by Border Patrol agents. This property was valued at more than $70,000.

The Panola County sheriff’s office worked another stolen vehicle case after a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup was taken from an RV park on Highway 79 North. The truck was later located on Farm-to-Market Road 123, and is worth $27,000.

Another vehicle was taken from a separate RV Park on the same highway, according to Panola County officials and was recovered this past weekend in Livingston, which is in Polk County. That vehicle was valued at $54,000.

Officials have not specified if anyone has been arrested for these crimes or if they are all connected as of this writing.