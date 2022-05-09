HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson Police officers seized over 2 lbs of cocaine during a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise on Friday.

According to Henderson PD, officers were working a joint task force with Marshal John Randolph in Mount Enterprise when they conducted the traffic stop on Highway 84. The department said that there were several indicators consistent with criminal activity during the stop, which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle.

That’s when police discovered 1,028 grams, or 2.2 lbs, of cocaine in two packages, which were concealed in the rear of the vehicle.

The driver was subsequently arrested and taken to the Rusk County Jail where they were charged with possession of a controlled substance over 400 grams, a first degree felony. Police declined to disclose the suspect’s identity.