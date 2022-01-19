More than 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from East Texas business

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a local business in the Goodrich area in Polk County on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the theft.

On Sunday morning, the store manager noticed a significant fuel shortage in the nighttime sales and inventory report.

In a security video, three different one-ton trucks, driven by Hispanic males, were pulling up to a diesel pump and were dispensing fuel into the trucks and into additional tanks in the trunk beds, according to the PCSO.

Detectives met with technicians knowledgeable in the operations of fuel pumps, and they advised the detectives how the suspects were able to alter the fuel pumps to dispense fuel at a lower cost per gallon.

If anyone recognizes any of the attached suspects or vehicles and has any information in reference to this case that will help with the investigation, you may contact the Sheriff’s Office and speak to a detective, at (936) 327-6810. If you would rather remain anonymous, you may contact the Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP, where you may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.