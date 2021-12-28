More than 24 windows broken in buildings, vehicles in Lufkin area over the holiday weekend

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – From Dec. 23-24, Lufkin police received reports of 24 windows on houses, vehicles and business broken with nothing reported stolen from them.

Reports were made in the following areas:

300 block of E. Laurel Avenue

500-700 block of Homer Boulevard

500 block of Charlton Street

500 block of Finley Avenue

200-300 block of Scarborough Street

400 block of Joplin Street

100 block of Alton Street

1500 block of South First Street

100-800 block of South Timberland Drive

400 block of North Timberland Drive

1600 block of Barto Drive

800 block of Sayers Street

600 block of Setliff Street

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office had similar incident reports over the holiday weekend with more than 10 cases of broken windows reported. Officials ask any person or business in the area with video surveillance to review their footage from overnight on Dec. 23 into the early morning hours of the 24th to see if they captured video of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

“We believe that the incidents are related and may be connected to a series of broken vehicle windows at Deer Cross Apartments the first week of December. In that incident, five vehicle windows were broken with nothing stolen,” said Lufkin officials. “With nothing stolen, it appears these acts were done for pure meanness with likely a younger suspect or suspects.”

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.