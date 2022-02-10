HOUSTON (KETK) – 41 people were arrested in the Houston area as part of three human trafficking busts by roughly one dozen law enforcement agencies.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, the three operations were announced by Fort Bend County District Attorney, Bryan Middleton. They were known as:

Operation Trick or Treat (initiated in October)

Operation Front Line (initiated in November)

Operation Snowflake (initiated in January)

Among the 41 arrests, five were suspected pimps and seven victims were rescued. One of the victims was a minor, according to Middleton.

Mark Hanna, chief of the DA’s Office Special Crimes Division, said Operation Trick or Treat was aimed at suppressing buyers of sex services, which ended with 26 arrests of people trying to purchase sex over the internet.

The November initiative ended with seven arrests of people accused of trying to purchase sex online. In Operation Snowflake, the seven victims were rescued, including a juvenile, along with five suspected pimps being charged.

The operations included the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri City Police Department, Sugar Land Police Department, Houston Police Department, Rosenberg Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Waller County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and Homeland Security – Houston (HSI).