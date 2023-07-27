COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Police are looking for a person they say was carrying more than 900 grams of suspected meth in a backpack while fleeing from police.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sgt. Welch with the Coffee City Police Department attempted to stop a blue 2005 Kawasaki 1300 motorcycle on State Highway 155. Police said the motorcycle fled north and wrecked out near the 22900 block of Lakeway Harbor Drive.

Officers reported finding roughly 952 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a backpack next to the wrecked motorcycle. Police describe the driver as having a medium build, possibly white or Hispanic, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a black helmet and possibly armed with a handgun.

The person ran south towards Creekwood Drive and Pinewoods Trail after crashing. Sgt. Welch reportedly lost sight of the person in the thick woods and brush.

Residents in the area are urged to check their cameras to see if they have photos or videos of the person in question. Police ask that anyone who sees a suspicious person matching that description in the area to call the Smith County Sheriffs Office or Coffee City Police Department.