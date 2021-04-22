Mother accused of killing 10-year-old son after trying to cut out his tongue

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KETK/NEXSTAR) – A Kentucky mother has been charged with murdering her 10-year-old son after police found his body in the trunk of her car.

According to our sister station WJHL and other media outlets, 28-year-old Kaitlyn Higgins told local police that she had shot her son.

The Courier-Journal reported that she tried to cut out his tongue. The arrest warrant says officers responded after a caller reported seeing Higgins with a gun and a dead boy wrapped in a blanket. They spotted drops of blood before opening the trunk.

Higgins was arrested on Wednesday and charged with tampering with evidence along with the murder.