HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County mother turned herself into authorities on Saturday after her 8-month-old child was found in a stroller in the driveway of a home.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a call from someone who said they found a young child in a stroller left in the driveway of their home on State Highway 19 South just outside of Athens.

Officials said the 8-months-old girl was checked by emergency medical staff who stayed with her while deputies conducted the investigation until more investigators could arrive at the scene.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the girl to social media looking to find out who she was, and said they received a call from Aliza Perez “who advised dispatch she needed to turn herself in for leaving the child.”

Officials said investigators learned that Perez was the mother of the child and had left her on the side of the roadway.

“CPS also conducted interviews and placed the child,” officials said.

An arrest warrant was later signed by a judge for Perez, and she was booked into the Henderson County Jail for abandoning or endangering a child.