SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is beginning this week for a mother accused of throwing her two young children into a Shreveport lake.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after allegedly throwing her two children, a 10-month-old and a 5-year-old, off a Cross Lake bridge on the morning of Sept. 24, 2021.

Shreveport Police identified and linked the woman to a gray Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate. She was taken into custody at a rest area in Waskom.

The body of a male infant was recovered by Shreveport Police marine patrol officers just before 11 a.m. The 5-year-old boy was also found floating in the lake and was quickly taken to LSU Oschner Health of Shreveport, where the child gave investigators information that helped to identify Black.

A third child was found later, unharmed.

Black was booked into the Shreveport City Jail, and transferred to Caddo Correctional Center the following day.

Family and friends held a vigil at First United Methodist Church on Common Street in early October 2021 to remember 10-month-old Joshua Calif Black. The funeral home asked for community members to light a candle in remembrance of Joshua before the graveside service, which was reserved for family members only.

Black was indicted in January 2022 on charges related to the murder and attempted murder of two of her children. In September 2022, she was found competent to stand trial.

Black faces an automatic life sentence if convicted of the second-degree murder charge. If convicted of the attempted second-degree murder, she faces 10 to 50 years without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Jury selection begins on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.