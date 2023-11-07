SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The mother of a convicted murderer turned herself in this week to authorities.

Cindy Hogan Edgar, mother of 27-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar, is accused of hindering apprehension/prosecution of a known felon. Her bond was set at $20,000 and she bonded out the same day she was arrested.

Her son was on trial for the murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and was out on bond when he failed to return to court after the first days of the trial. The trial continued without him, with the jury finding him guilty and sentencing him to 99 years in prison in his absence.

Matthew remained at large for 11 months before being caught, even making the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List in August 2022.

Earlier this year, Sabine County District Attorney Paul Robbins said he “looks forward to the prosecution of those that assisted Edgar.”

Matthew Edgar is serving his time in the Ellis Unit in Huntsville.