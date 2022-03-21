ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin woman and man were sentenced to prison in the 2018 death of the woman’s 16-month-old son.

Keo’hse Holman, 33, pleaded guilty to injury to a child causing reckless bodily injury and was sentenced to 20 years in prison last week.

Angel Nuñez, 30, pleaded guilty to injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

In 2018, Holman’s son Legend died on April 25. His babysitter, JoKitha Oliphant, called EMS when Legend stopped breathing. Legend was taken to a Lufkin hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nuñez and Holman were initially charged with capital murder, but those charges were dismissed.

An autopsy was performed the next day and the medical examiner found scars on the child’s legs, chest and foot that the examiner said were consistent with cigarette burns.

The affidavit said that Holman claimed the sores were from impetigo, a common and highly contagious skin infection that mainly affects infants and young children. It usually appears as reddish sores on the face, especially around the nose, mouth, hands and feet. The ME said that impetigo would not likely cause perfect circle sores like cigarette burns would.

According to the affidavit, Legend had been previously treated at Texas Children’s Hospital for a broken arm and severe sinus infection.

The affidavit stated that during the autopsy, they found blood in Legend’s stomach, a large laceration in the child’s liver and possibly an older laceration that was trying to heal.

Detectives found that Holman and Nuñez had met six months before and Nuñez had moved into Holman’s home with her, Legend, and her two daughters, ages 6 and 4.

Legend had no prior documented medical injuries prior to Nuñez moving into their house, according to the affidavit.

There were two instances in February when Legend was taken into a doctor’s office with injuries that the affidavit said were “concerning for non-accidental trauma.”

CPS became involved when a CPS investigator at his daycare noticed a cast on his arm and a healing blister on the bottom of his foot.

During their interviews, Holman’s two other children claimed they had seen Nuñez hurting Legend’s arm when their mother was away, according to court documents.

Holman claimed she accidentally broke Legend’s arm while getting him out of the bathtub and denied that Nuñez had any involvement in the incident.

Police and CPS put together a safety plan with Holman and according to the plan, Nuñez was not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with Legend. Holman, her mother and grandmother signed the agreement and Nuñez initialed it, records show.

According to the affidavit, the Lufkin Police Department had no further contact with the family until Legend was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital and pronounced dead.