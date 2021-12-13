Mount Pleasant man among three Texas Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives captured

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Three of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives have been captured and placed into custody following their arrests in early December.

Christopher Wayne Davis II was arrested Dec. 6 in Longview. Richard Anthony Banda was arrested Dec. 2 in Dilley. Marshall Willard Brown was arrested Dec. 1 in Austin. No rewards will be paid in their arrests.

Christopher Wayne Davis II, 29, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Longview during a traffic stop by the Longview Police Department, which was also in coordination with DPS Special Agents. Davis has been on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives list since Nov. 29 of this year.

He had been wanted since May of this year after a warrant for his arrest was issued for violating parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Later that month, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple warrants for Davis for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

In 2016, Davis was convicted of two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to probation. In 2017, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to five years in a TDCJ prison. Davis’ probation was also revoked. He was finally released on parole in May 2020.

Marshall Willard Brown, 45, of Marble Falls, who is affiliated with the Aryan Circle Gang, was arrested at a hotel in northwest Austin by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents. Brown was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Nov. 29, 2021, two days prior to his arrest.

Brown had been wanted since June of 2020 after the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office issued two bond revocations. Initially he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Brown has had an extensive history with law enforcement throughout the years.

In 1999, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to eight years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to five years in prison. In December 2019, Brown was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after a standoff in Spicewood. He was released on bond the following month.

Richard Anthony Banda, 34, of Pearsall, was arrested at a house in Dilley by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. Banda has been on the Top 10 Most Wanted list since Oct. 21 of this year.

Banda had been wanted since April of 2020 after he violated his parole and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest. The Frio County Sheriff’s Office also issued two warrants in November 2020 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In 2014, Banda was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and received six years of probation. In 2018, his probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in March 2020.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 33 criminals, including 12 gang members and 16 sex offenders. In addition, $68,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.