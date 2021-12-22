Mount Pleasant man arrested for murder of 75-year-old man killed in house fire

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, Titus County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Mount Pleasant man in connection to a fire that left one man dead in November.

Mercer Bejorg McCoo Jr., 26, of Mount Pleasant was arrested for the murder of Gary Strawn, a man who died in his house when it caught fire. McCoo was arrested on the 200 block of Gibson Street in Mount Pleasant without incident and booked into the Titus County Jail where he awaits arraignment.

On Nov. 26, a house fire on the 100 block of County Road 3070 claimed the life of 75-year-old Gary Strawn. According to authorities, Strawn became aware that his house was on fire and alerted his granddaughter and her friend who were sleeping. The girls were able to escape the house safely but Strawn, who was reportedly a disabled military veteran, was unable to make it out of the residence and died before anyone could save him.

Early in the investigation, authorities discovered possible indications that the fire may have been intentionally set. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators looked into the circumstances around Strawn’s death for weeks and developed probable cause to arrest McCoo.