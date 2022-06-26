SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Five people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a string of shootings at a trail ride concert.

According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff’s office, five gunshot victims were taken to hospitals in Longview, Kilgore and Tyler, with one airlifted to a Tyler hospital in critical condition from being shot in the face.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene at around 12:35 a.m. Sunday morning when they received reports of multiple gunshot victims in the 18000 block of FM 2767 in eastern Smith County. Officials said that further investigation determined that the event had been organized by Unified Elite Riderz out of Marshall and had been described as a trail ride, ATV ride and horse show.

Multiple SCSO deputies responded to the scene, along with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office, Constable Pct. 4 office and Texas DPS troopers.

The location of the event was observed to be a large pasture with “numerous individuals” still at the scene. Some witnesses spoke to investigators and were reportedly able to identify multiple persons of interest.

According to the release, witnesses told investigators that the altercation took place “near the concert stage,” resulting in “one or more trail ride groups shooting into the crowd.” They also recounted that the on-site private security had been collecting firearms from attendees prior to their entry into the concert.

The witnesses further stated that after the initial shooting, some groups ran back to security and took back their firearms, resulting in a subsequent shooting in the area.

After law enforcement arrived at the scene, a third shooting reportedly took place near the rear of the property. The sheriff’s office believes, at this time, that all injuries took place in the initial shooting after no new victims were located on the scene by law enforcement from the second or third shooting.

Only one victim still remains in the hospital early this morning, according to the release, and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

A search warrant has since been obtained in order to process the crime scene and collect evidence while investigators continue to interview witnesses. Any other witnesses or anyone with any pertinent information to the case should call the sheriff’s office’s Emergency Operations Center at 903-566-6600.

Investigators are also interested in talking to the promoter of the event, Unified Elite Riderz, as well as the personnel and owner of Diamond Elite Security out of Louisiana. The poster pictured below is part of the advertisement for the event.