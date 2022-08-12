EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A high speed chase that began in Edgewood ended in Forney, and according to police the driver is a suspect in an Edgewood murder on Friday.

Officials say suspect was traveling west bound on Highway 80 in speeds over 100 mph with a child hostage in the vehicle. The chase ended in Forney and suspect is being transported to an area hospital with what police describe as a self-inflected gun shot wound.

The child has been removed from the vehicle with no injuries reported at this time. The suspects condition is unknown, police said this is an ongoing investigation.