Murder suspect turns himself in after 3 arrested in connection to April shooting death in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A murder suspect turned himself in after three were arrested in connection to an April shooting death in Lufkin.

Ta’Zyion Douglas, 19, of Nacogdoches, turned himself in a short time ago for the April 27th shooting death of Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers.

Douglas was one of four suspects who were charged with Roger’s death.

On Friday, Ahman “Monn” Hill, 18, Zamoria “Z” Davis, 17, Daquavion “Qua” Kidd, 18, all of Nacogdoches, were arrested.





From left to right: Ahman Hill, Daquavion Kidd, Zamoria Davis

Warrants were served to Hill and Davis in the Nacogdoches County Jail, where they are currently being held, added police.

Hill was there on a revocation and Davis was detained on 13 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.

In April, officials found Rogers shot to death in his driveway in the 700 block of Rowe Avenue around midnight.

Detectives found that the four men were searching for Rogers and his friend to retaliate over words that were shared through rap songs that were uploaded to social media and YouTube.

The four suspects are part of a Nacogdoches gang known by different names such as, Top Flight, PGC, GGO, MGNG, and/or GSO (Gang “expletive” Only). This is considered a rival gang to Lufkin’s “Jaccboyworld” and its subsidiaries.

These groups are possibly responsible for other gang-related shootings in Lufkin and Nacogdoches in the past two years.

In the past week, Lufkin and Nacogdoches officials have seen a rise in “drive-by” type shootings that have injured people and damaged property.

For this reason, police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 936-633-0356 or they can give information regarding a specific incident to Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

“The Department’s Street Crimes Unit will be patrolling areas where these shootings have occurred. This specialized unit will also include officers who volunteered to work additional shifts. Officers will be making vehicle and pedestrian contacts in these areas to locate shooting suspects and witnesses,” stated police.