Nacogdoches teenager faces child pornography charges

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — An 18-year-old Nacogdoches man has been charged with child pornography crimes.

Jake Cooper Bostian faces three counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail, judicial records show.

Investigators have said that he used his mobile phone to receive and send pornographic images that involved children and adults.

After being arrested on June 3, he posted bail.

Bostian is a 2021 graduate of Central Heights High School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51