Nacogdoches teenager faces child pornography charges

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — An 18-year-old Nacogdoches man has been charged with child pornography crimes.

Jake Cooper Bostian faces three counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail, judicial records show.

Investigators have said that he used his mobile phone to receive and send pornographic images that involved children and adults.

After being arrested on June 3, he posted bail.

Bostian is a 2021 graduate of Central Heights High School.