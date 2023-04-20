NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for two counts of child pornography possession on Thursday.

Candelario Ortega, 23, was arrested after a warrant let officials search a property on the 5200 block of South Street around 6 a.m. on Thursday. According to officials, the search warrant was obtained because of the work of NCSO investigators and DPS will take the case forward.

“The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, and works closely with other ICAC agencies around the state and country to pursue and bring to justice criminals who use the internet to prey on our youth.” Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Ortega is being held at Nacogdoches County Jail on two child pornography possession charges. Both of the charges are second-degree felonies and Ortega’s bail has not been set.

The Lufkin Police Department, Texas DPS and Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office assisted each other in this case.