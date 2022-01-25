Nacogdoches County man charged with several felonies after allegedly shooting at neighbors

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches County man was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors after an altercation between neighbors.

Abraham Gonzalez, 29, was taken into custody Sunday evening on three felony and two misdemeanor charges after Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies de-escalated a tense situation.

Deputies went to the 100 block of CR 521 around 6:38 p.m. to investigate reports from two people about a person who had been shooting and was accused of pointing a firearm at another person who was driving by the home.

While deputies were talking to someone who made the complaint, another person arrived to aggressively confront Gonzalez, according to NCSO.

The person confronting Gonzalez complied with deputies’ orders to back off and Gonzalez was also agitated, according to NCSO, and Gonzalez was arrested.

Deputies were given permission to search the home and vehicles at the scene. In one vehicle, they found a shotgun that was reported stolen. Several casings were also discovered in the yard where the confrontation took place and Gonzalez had a spent .40-caliber shell casing along with marijuana on him. Inside the home, pistol magazines were found in a bag of dog food, additional ammunition was found and marijuana was discovered. A second shotgun was also found.

Gonzalez had a prior felony conviction in the past five years.

In Texas, firearm ownership is prohibited “before the fifth anniversary of the person’s release from confinement following conviction of the felony or the person’s release from supervision under community supervision, parole, or mandatory supervision, whichever date is later…” according to Sec. 46.041 of the penal code.

Gonzalez was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and possession of marijuana.

Earlier Sunday morning, deputies had been sent out to Gonzalez’s home after someone fired at it, striking it at least three times. That incident is still under investigation.