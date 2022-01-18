Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers looking for three people who allegedly used stolen credit card

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers are looking for three people they say used a woman’s stolen credit card while shopping.

Nacogdoches Police believe the subjects live in the Nacogdoches or Carthage area. The people allegedly stole a woman’s wallet and used her credit card on Dec. 1, 2021.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in this case. All information is confidential and you never have to give your name.

You may submit tips via their website or by telephone at 936-560-4636.